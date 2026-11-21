Pat McAfee learned a valuable lession on Saturday morning. Don't talk trash about the Miami Hurricanes in front of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Final Boss was chosen to be the guest picker on ESPN's College Gameday this weekend, which is being hosted on the campus of Miami University. Johnson played defensive tackle for the Hurricanes from 1991-1994, and collected 77 career tackles to go with his 4.5 sacks.

Prior to The Rock's arrival on set, McAfee referenced the no-catch controversy involving Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney from earlier in the season, and called the situation "soft." That cued The Final Boss to make his grand entrance, and he promptly slammed McAfee through a table with a Rock Bottom.

McAfee would sell just long enough to keep kayfabe alive, and by the time the show came back from commercial break, Gameday returned to normal programming ahead of tonight's big game between #7 Miami and Virginia Tech.

The segment was clearly done in good fun with a tip of the cap to Johnson's career in WWE, which began 30 years ago at Survivor Series.

The Rock announced earlier this week on the Pat McAfee Show that he will be in Houston on Saturday, November 28 for Survivor Series: WarGames to commemorate the anniversary, but perhaps Saturday morning's Rock Bottom was just the first taste of what's to come ahead of WrestleMania 43.

What does The Rock have planned for Survivor Series: WarGames?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson | Imago/NurPhoto

News of The Rock's return caught many within WWE by surprise, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. No traditional digital media advertising had been prepared to promote his appearance at the time of the announcement, despite Johnson telling McAfee that he had cleared his schedule months ago so he could be in attendance at Survivor Series.

"According to those we spoke to who are familiar with future plans, it is not believed that The Rock will be wrestling anytime soon," Ross Sapp wrote in his report. "However, considering the nature of this surprise announcement, things can certainly change."

The Rock has not been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber 2025, where he orchestrated John Cena's ill-fated heel turn on Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare, Cena and Johnson's cousin, Roman Reigns, are all on the card for next Saturday's Premium Live Event, which opens up a myriad of creative opportunities should the self-proclaimed "long gamer" have another surprise or two that he's keeping close to the vest.

We'll keep you updated on any news about The Rock's return to WWE, just as soon as additional information becomes available.