The Undertaker Compares John Cena WWE Farewell Tour To That Of Retiring NBA Legends
The Undertaker says that the farewell tour the WWE has setup for John Cena in 2025 is just like one an NBA legend would get at the end of their career.
During an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker praised the farewell tour plan and spoke transparently on the impact John Cena made on the wrestling business during his time on top of the WWE.
“I think it’s going to be a great swan song year for him. I think it will be the equivalent to like they have done in the NBA, all the legends on their last year and they get to go to all these different towns and get their flowers in each town. Cena was a workhorse, huge star for a lot of years and I think it’s really cool the way they have this kind of laid out. They’ve got a certain amount of dates he’s gonna make, certain amount of Premium Live Events he’s gonna make, and it’s gonna give people a chance to give him his flowers, give him his props, let him say goodbye.
He added:
It’s a cool way of doing it. I don’t expect anything crazy. I think he’s gonna get some good wins I think he’s gonna take some L’s, but I think overall it’s gonna be great for the WWE fanbase. A lot of time guys will announce their retirement and that’s it, or they come back and retire again. I don’t know anybody personally like that [laughs].”
Cena announced at the Money in the Bank PLE last year that 2025 would be his last year as an active WWE performer. On the very first episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Cena announced that he planned on entering the 2025 Royal Rumble match and win it, so that he could try and earn his 17th world championship at WrestleMania. Right now, Cena is tied with Ric Flair for the most world titles of all-time at 16 each.
The Undertaker retired from active pro wrestling at Survivor Series in 2020. Since then, he's made a variety of different appearances for WWE, including a special run-in at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns.
Most recently, Undertaker appeared on the Raw on Netflix debut and celebrated Rhea Ripley's world title win with her.
