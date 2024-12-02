The Undertaker Doesn't Remember WrestleMania Streak Ending But That's Not What Bothers Him Most
One of the most shocking match results in WWE history came at WrestleMania XXX when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker to hand him his first ever loss on the Grandest Stage of Them All, dropping his overall record at the time to a still astonishing 21-1.
What many people may not know is that the WWE Hall of Famer was able to wrestle Lesnar for over 25 minutes, despite sustaining a fairly serious head injury at some point during the bout.
The Undertaker has now gone into greater detail about the concussion he suffered that night. During a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, the Deadman says he's been unable to remember really anything from that day beyond the early afternoon hours prior to the show.
His only memories of the match with Lesnar are from when he watched it back on television.
“I had a conversation with Michelle [McCool] and I told her what was going on, and then I have no further memories until the hospital. It’s crazy, what Dr. Maroon had told me. Because once I healed and then [WWE] started trying to talk me into coming back the next year. He just said ‘it’s kind of like you’re a lamp and somebody unplugged the power’. Because they were shocked.”
Taker admitted that it doesn't bother him that he can't remember the match, but it does eat at him a bit that he cannot figure out at what point in the match he became concussed. He also laments the effect his concussion had on the quality of what turned out to be a history making match.
“When I did watch it back, I can’t pinpoint when I got the concussion. But I can pinpoint when my body language and everything changed. Where I became sluggish and I wasn’t moving the way that I could move,” Taker analyzed. “There was a hesitation because before that, like, you know, I was calling. I always called the matches. I was calling whatever until that happened. And then it was like, then it was a scramble because Brock was waiting on me to call the match.”
After his iconic undefeated streak came to an end, The Undertaker would go on to compete at five of the next six WrestleMania's. He posted 4-1 record in those matches, with his only other loss coming to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.
