Nikki Garcia Issues First Public Comments On Recent Divorce On The Nikki And Brie Show
Nikki Garcia, formerly Nikki Bella in WWE, has issued her first public comments on her recent divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.
Bella spoke with her sister Brie on the newest edition of The Nikki and Brie Show.
"It’s been tough, it’s been really tough," Nikki said of the divorce. "I’ve been heartbroken, sad. You dream of having this family and you have this incredible love and it goes the other way and you go from having a great love story to having a terrible one and never saw any of it coming in terms of what the ending would be, so it’s just been a struggle. And this is the thing, I know being a public figure I have to say a little bit about this and after this, I never want to talk about it again because I truly do want privacy for Matteo. That has been the most important part but obviously, I’ve had a public relationship, I’m a public figure, so I have to talk about what’s gone on."- Nikki Garcia (h/t Post Wrestling)
Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic abuse earlier this fall after Nikki called the police due to a physical altercation between the two. Both got restraining orders against the other after the situation, but Chigvintsev was not charged.
Nikki Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion, but she and her sister Brie are not currently part of WWE. Nikki was famously in a relationship with John Cena during multiple seasons of the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality shows. Brie Bella is currently married to Bryan Danielson.
