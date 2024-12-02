WWE Raw Preview (12/2/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
No time to rest after several brutal battles at Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend. Monday Night Raw goes live tonight from the Angel of Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.
It's a big night for the New Day as WWE will be celebrating 10 years of the power of positivity, but it's more than fair to question just how jovial that celebration will be as recent frustrations for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston boiled over last week. Perhaps Big E will make an appearance this evening to bring his New Day brothers back from the brink of what would be an ugly and tragic break-up.
The march to history begins tonight as the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament gets underway with Dakota Kai, Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler meeting in triple threat action. Plus, Raw GM Adam Pearce has announced that CM Punk will kick-off the show after he helped the OG Bloodline get a huge win inside of WarGames Saturday night.
World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and more are expected to make appearances as well. Here is your full preview for the 12/2 edition of Monday Night Raw:
Match Card (Announced):
CM Punk speaks after his team's victory at Survivor Series
The New Day Celebrates 10 Years in WWE
R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
Dakota Kai, Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler meet in an opening round match in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
What's next for CM Punk after his big assist to the Bloodline inside WarGames?
They weren't always on the same page Saturday night, but CM Punk and Roman Reigns shook each others hand at the end of a hellacious battle with Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline inside of WarGames. The Second City Saints makes his return to Monday Night Raw tonight on a three match winning streak and with a favor from the Wiseman Paul Heyman in his back pocket. Could Punk have designs on shot at GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship after the Ring General's successful defense against Damian Priest?
A new decade for The New Day?
It's been an incredible 10 year journey for the New Day and WWE is set to celebrate a decade of twerking, trombones, title victories and pancakes. That's if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are in the mood to celebrate. These long time friends and tag team partners appeared to have a falling out last week on Raw after suffering a loss to the Alpha Academy. Could this be the end of the New Day as we know it? Perhaps a certain Powerhouse of Positivity will appear on Raw in an attempt to mend some fences.
R-Truth takes on But... oops... Pete Dunne
As he's been prone to do throughout his lengthy career, R-Truth has gotten under the skin of Pete, for the love of God don't call him Butch, Dunne. There's a better than great chance that Truth has no clue who he's getting in the ring with tonight as he's convinced Pete and Butch are two separate people. He also plans on qualifying for the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament... which he can't actually do. Who knows what Truth has up his sleeve for Raw, but it's guaranteed to be entertaining.
Judgement Day takes on Damage CTRL in Women's Tag Team action
Liv Morgan had a rough night Saturday night. The Women's World Champion took the loss for her team inside of WarGames after Rhea Ripley delivered a thunderous Riptide from the top rope, through a table. There's no doubt that Mami will have her sights set on getting another opportunity to win back her title, but IYO SKY is current No. 1 Contender. Liv and Raquel Rodriguez will have their hands full on Raw when they battle Miss Survivor Series and Kairi Sane in a tag team match.
It's official! The Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament will kick off tonight in Everett, Washington as Dakota Kai takes on Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler in an opening round triple threat match. GM Adam Pearce made the announcement via social media Sunday. The winner will advance to the semi-finals of the 12 woman tournament to crown the first ever Women's IC Champ. Who will take that first step toward making history?
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV