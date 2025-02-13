AEW Dynamite Results (2/12/24): MJF And Page Brawl, Hurt Business Retain Tag Titles, Moxley Answers Cope
Things between MJF and Adam Page finally reached a boiling point on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
MJF defeated Dustin Rhodes by submission but kept up his attack long after the bell rang to end the match. Page's music hit and The Hangman walked to the ring and stood face-to-face with MJF and stopped the assault. Soon after that, both men were throwing punches at the other as the audience cheered.
MJF and Page battled into the stands until the fight was broken up by AEW officials. Page was ushered to the backstage area which gave MJF the opportunity to talk on the microphone. MJF called Page a coward and told him he was afraid to keep the fight going. In response, Page ran out and the two continued fighting. Eventually, the brawl was broken up for good and both men were separated.
MORE: Latest Update On Former WWE Star Elias' AEW/TNA Contract Status
Earlier in the show, Page interrupted an MJF interview with Renee Paquette. Before he could say anything, he was ridiculed by MJF. MJF said that Page smelled like Jack Daniels and he was a failure for not winning the world championship a second time when he had the chance.
In other show news, The Death Riders retained their AEW World Trios Championships against The Undisputed Kingdom. The victory certainly was not a clean one. Wheeler Yuta hit Kyle O'Reilly with a low blow before rolling him up with a Small Package for the victory.
Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree destroyed Bandido this week. Jericho invited Bandido to the ring for a "pace off," but in the middle of it, Bryan Keith and Big Bill hit the ring and jumped Bandido as Jericho watched. Jericho and Bandido are on a collision course for the ROH World Championship at some point soon.
AEW Dynamite featured two squash matches this week. First, Samoa Joe, Hook, and Shibata defeated Aaron Solo, Rosario Grillo, and John Cruz. Also, Megan Bayne defeated May World. After her match, she crossed paths with Kris Statlander.
MORE: Dustin Rhodes Knows Who He Wants To Wrestle In AEW Retirement Match
In the main event match of the night, The Hurt Business retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Gunns. After the match, Brian Cage and Lance Archer walked out to the entrance ramp and arrogantly clapped for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The announcing team discussed how good of a match between those two teams would be.
The main event segment of the show featured Cope, Jay White, and Jon Moxley. Cope and White walked to the ring and carried with them the briefcase with the AEW World Championship inside of it. Cope told Moxley that if he didn't walk out to the ring and accept his challenge for a title match at Revolution, he'd open the briefcase and show the world the title belt once again.
Moxley walked out and said because he was the keeper of the championship and because he loved the championship, he'd accept the match and did. Cope said he was going to open the case anyway, which led to a brawl with The Death Riders. Cope hit Moxley with a Spear and the babyfaces stood tall as the show went off the air.
Full AEW Dynamite Match Results (2/12/25)
- Adam Page defeated Max Caster
- The Death Riders defeated Undisputed Kingdom to retain the AEW World Trios Championships
- Samoa Joe, Hook, and Shibata defeated Aaron Solo, Rosario Grillo, and John Cruz
- MJF defeated Dustin Rhodes
- Megan Bayne defeated Maya World
- Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford
- Hurt Business defeated The Gunns to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
