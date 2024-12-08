WWE Files New Trademark Ahead Of Raw Premiere On Netflix
WWE filed a new trademark with the United States Patrent & Trademark Office (USPTO) that seemingly indicates what the WWE Raw hub will be called on Netflix.
The company has filed a trademark for "Raw Vault" under entertainment services. The official description of the trademark is as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”
WWE already has "vault" content on their YouTube channel. Each week the company adds video nuggets, full matches, and other special features to that channel -- termed "WWE Vault."
The move comes with less than a month to go before WWE Raw debuts on Netflix. The Netflix premiere of Raw will air January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.
When Raw premieres on Netflix, Netflix will hold the rights to the WWE Raw library. Internationally, Netflix will hold the rights to the full WWE back catalog and will host WWE PLE's next year. Domestically, PLE's and the WWE back catalog will remain on Peacock.
