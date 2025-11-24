WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan And Jake Roberts

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is never one to hold back on his true feelings about other legends of the pro wrestling industry, and he's taking aim once again against two icons of the squared circle.

A major part of pro wrestling is being able to use your equity as a star to put other people over and make them into major players. While speaking in Montreal with the Johnny I Pro Show, the 68-year-old Hart commented on how "Rowdy" Roddy Piper was always willing to do his part in helping elevate guys like him when he was younger.

However, he could not say the same for two other WWE legends.

“Roddy knew how to make a hero. I was trying to, you know, in those days, trying to climb up to the next level, and Roddy was really the first guy to reach down and pull someone like me up to the next level and pass that torch," Hart said.

"In contrast to guys like Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan, who never passed the torch to anybody. All they did is take and take and take and never ever help anybody. Two of the biggest pieces of sh*t in wrestling.”

Hogan and Hart's Rough Past

Previously, Hart said that he and Hogan were good friends at one point. However, a lot of that changed when he went to WCW and joined Hogan in the company while Hogan was on top as the leader of the nWo.

Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart were once friendly. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I will always shake my head and wonder what it was as to why he was such a roadblock for me. He wouldn’t do anything for me," Hart told The Masked Man Show earlier this summer.

"He made sure, and I know this for a fact, he made sure when I was in WCW that they didn’t do anything for me. ‘Don’t do anything with him. Just leave him. Let him sit on the bench in the dressing room.’"

In that interview, he would also blast former WCW figurehead Eric Bischoff for his usage in the company, including how the organization would waste money flying him around the world in first class only not to use him on television in a prominent role.

"They were a stupid bunch of idiots. Eric Bischoff, he was an absolute moron. I can’t say anything about WCW and how stupid they were. They were the dumbest idiots I ever had any involvement with,” Hart said.

Hogan died unexpectedly earlier this year at 71 years old.

