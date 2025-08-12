The Wonder Years Frontman Details Becky Lynch's Emotional Response To New Theme Song
For the first time in over a decade, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch debuted new theme music at WWE SummerSlam. A song custom made for The Man by alternative American rock band The Wonder Years.
Frontman Dan 'Soupy' Campbell spoke to Metro UK and revealed that Becky Lynch got a bit emotional after hearing some of the lyrics from the first time.
"The lyrics aren’t anywhere yet, but I worked in a reference to [her and Seth Rollins’ daughter] Roux in the first verse, where there’s like a wink to Roux’s name...And then I worked in a reference to Seth in the second verse, and then the chorus references her dad [who died four years ago]."
Campbell continued.
"We went backstage, and she came up to me crying, and was just like, “it just meant so much, because the last time my dad saw me wrestle live was here at SummerSlam. That’s what I was looking for. I wanted to make something that was really important to her."- Dan Campbell, Metro UK
Dan says that the band were quite free to make the track however they wanted, even asking Becky if they should "try to write entrance music", to which she responded, "No, write a Wonder Years Song. I want something very specifically you. There’s a reason I’m asking your band".
The Wonder Years Connection To Professional Wrestling
Dan Campbell has been close friends with Seth Rollins for many years and that relationship has extended to Becky Lynch as she chose them to write her new entrance theme.
On top of that, The Wonder Years were picked to make a song for WWE's NXT Stand & Deliver event back in 2024, as the company wanted a local Philadelphia band to create something. Seth Rollins would help them with some insight for that show, and Campbell wrote lyrics that fit for Ilja Dragunov's title defense for the event.
Even in their typical releases they reference professional wrestling every so often. The song "I Don't Like Who I Was Then" from their 2015 album "No Closer To Heaven" featured the lyrics,
Like I'm working babyface. Out of Mid-South in the eighties. I kept a blade hidden in my wrist tape- The Wonder Years
