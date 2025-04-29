Three New Plaintiffs Join Ring Boy Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, & WWE
Three new plaintiffs have joined the lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and WWE that alleges abuse of former ring boys who worked for the company in the 1980s.
A new filing broken down by Post Wrestling indicates that the three new plaintiffs have brought new allegations of sexual abuse against Mel Phillips, Pat Patterson, and others.
In the filing, details of all three of the plaintiffs' inappropriate relations are revealed. John Doe 6 alleges that he was told to stay in Pat Patterson's hotel room. There, the claim is that Patterson provided alcohol, played pornography, and engaged in sexual acts.
John Doe 7 and 8 allege sexual abuse by Mel Phillips that included hotel stays, drugs, and unwanted sexual advances and touching.
Prior to the new filing, five former ring boys had come forward with the suit against the McMahon's and WWE. The suit was filed in October of 2024.
Linda McMahon has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds of McMahon lacking a connection to Maryland, which is where the suit was filed. McMahon currently is serving as the Secretary of Education in the Trump Administration.
