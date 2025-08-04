Becky Lynch’s Next Feud After WWE SummerSlam Reportedly Revealed
What’s next for Becky Lynch after WWE SummerSlam 2025?
'The Man’ retained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in an excellent No Countouts and No Disqualifications Match, which means Valkyria can’t challenge for the title again as long as Lynch is the champion.
Valkyria will likely turn her attention to Bayley, who accidentally cost her the match.
But the question is, who will be the next opponent to step up to Lynch?
According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam, Lynch is set to begin a feud with Nikki Bella, possibly as early as Monday’s edition of Raw in Brooklyn.
Nikki did not compete at WWE SummerSlam, but she did team with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer in a winning effort in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match on last week’s Raw.
Expectations For A Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella Feud
This would be a huge opportunity for Nikki, who saw her creative plans change after Liv Morgan’s injury on June 16.
The two superstars had started a feud on Raw that teased either a singles match or tag team match at the all-women’s Evolution PLE, but Morgan dislocated her shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane and was forced to undergo surgery.
Nikki was one of the participants in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution, but it was Vaquer who was victorious to earn a shot at the Women’s World Championship at Clash in Paris on August 31.
Lynch and Nikki have never had a singles match against each other, so this would be a unique feud between them.
Both have been top stars during their respective eras in WWE, and they also recently appeared in the new Happy Gilmore 2 movie on Netflix.
Could Nikki be the person to dethrone Lynch for the title?
That could be a tall task given the run that Lynch is currently on, but it would add to the two-time Divas Champion’s legacy in WWE.
Raw will also feature more fallout from SummerSlam 2025, including Seth Rollins’ surprising cash-in on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
