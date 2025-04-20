Jacob Fatu Captures The WWE United States Championship At WrestleMania 41
The Las Vegas crowd was torn between the Megastar and Samoan Werewolf Saturday night, but in the end, it was Jacob Fatu that walked out of Allegiant Stadium with the United States Championship.
Jacob Fatu had made it a routine of brutalizing LA Knight in the weeks leading into Saturday's bout, and he did it again during the match itself.
It wasn't a flawless victory by any stretch of the imagination, but Fatu utilized a top rope Samoan Drop and back-to-back springboard moonsaults to finally keep the Megastar down for the count.
Despite coming in as the reigning United States Champion, Knight was viewed by many as the underdog against the younger, stronger and faster Fatu. The Megastar has made a career out of proving his doubters wrong, but he just wasn't able to get the job done this time around.
Knight's second reign as United States Champion comes to an end at just 42 days. He won the title back from Shinsuke Nakamura in March and only defended it one another time. A match against Braun Strowman that ended in a No Contest.
The victory for Fatu comes in his first ever WrestleMania match and earns him his first singles championship in WWE. It's been a clean sweep of title changes thus far at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals.'
Jey Uso defeated Gunther in the opening contest to become the new World Heavyweight Champion and the New Day knocked off the War Raiders to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The WWE Women's Championship Match is still to come as Tiffany Stratton defends against Charlotte Flair.
