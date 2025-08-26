TKO Confirms Location & Earlier Start Time For Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
TKO Group Holdings, the Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group announced an agreement Tuesday that will bring three WWE and UFC events to Delta Center in Salt Lake City through 2026.
WWE will take over the Delta Center across back-to-back nights this fall, starting with Friday Night SmackDown on October 31. The next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will follow on November 1, with the show streaming live at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) exclusively on Peacock.
“We can’t say enough about how great partners and hosts the Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group have been for our events,” said TKO Executive Vice President Peter Dropick.
“In recent years, Salt Lake City and Delta Center have become a top destination to bring exciting, action-packed UFC and WWE events to our fans in Utah, and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship into 2026.”
Combo tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 5 at 10 a.m. MST via SeatGeek. Presale for combo tickets will begin Wednesday, September 3 at 10 a.m. MST. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer.
"Our expanded partnership with TKO and Smith Entertainment Group offers yet another opportunity to position Utah as a premier destination for key global sports and entertainment events," said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. "Our ability to welcome a major WWE event in 2025 and the UFC again in 2026 is a tribute to our growing sports and entertainment ecosystem in Utah, the State of Sport.”
UFC will return to Delta Center in 2026 with a signature numbered event
UFC currently holds the top three spots for the highest-grossing events in Delta Center history. In 2022, UFC 278 broke the live event gate record for Delta Center and attracted a crowd of 18,321. The following year, UFC 291 set a new gate record and attracted 18,467 fans.
“We are thrilled that live WWE entertainment and UFC action will return to Utah,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “Every TKO event Delta Center has hosted has captivated fans and brought people from across the country into Salt Lake City, creating opportunities to showcase Utah’s world class sports and entertainment landscape. We value our continued collaboration with TKO and the Utah Sports Commission and look forward to setting new records together when these incredible experiences take over Delta Center.”
More details for all three upcoming WWE and UFC events at Delta Center, including ticket on-sale dates, bout cards, and participating WWE Superstars, will be announced at a later date.
