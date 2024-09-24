Vince McMahon Tried To Buy And Bury 'Mr. McMahon' Netflix Series [REPORT]
Vince McMahon has stayed relatively silent since former WWE employee Janel Grant launched a legal offensive in January, accusing McMahon of seriously sordid crimes. That was until Monday (September 23), when McMahon posted an open letter claiming the upcoming Mr. McMahon Netflix series is awash with fiction.
Puck's Matthew Beloni reports that McMahon recruited Endeavor C.E.O. Ari Emanuel to help coax the docu-series away from Netflix after seeing an early cut, to no avail. This was before January's bombshell allegations were made public.
Ann Callis, Janel Grant's attorney, quickly responded to McMahon's open letter.
MORE: WWE Legend Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On Vince McMahon Allegations
"Although Ms. Grant has not seen the Mr. McMahon docu-series," Callis said, "we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior."
It's interesting to note how Netflix is caught in the middle of this scandal. The streaming giant is WWE Raw's new home starting in January, and well aware of the content in Grant's case and the documentary series. Will the revelations in the series, if they are to be believed, and McMahon's pending trial affect the relationship between Netflix and WWE?
Netflix paid $5 billion to acquire the rights to WWE Raw. The 10-year agreement is Netflix's largest investment in live sports to date. Raw has been a consistent cable TV staple for 31 years and is considered its longest-running episodic series.
MORE: Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary: Release Date, Start Time, Trailer, How To Watch
Netflix's Mr. McMahon premieres on September 25. Stay tuned to The Takedown for reviews, and analysis from the series beginning this week.