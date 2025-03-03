TKO President Gives Update On WWE's Peacock Partnership As Deal Set To Expire In 2026
According to TKO Group President, Mark Shapiro, WWE and NBC Universal would like to keep WWE PLE's exactly where they are on Peacock.
Shapiro spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday and confirmed that both sides of the deal would begin discussions on a partnership renewal next quarter. Shapiro said that both sides were "keen" on keeping the agreement in place.
"We will get into discussions soon -- in the next quarter -- when it comes to the PLE's," Shapiro said.
"That deal comes up early to mid-part of 2026. Our conversations on our renewal start relatively soon. In speaking with all the powers at be at Comcast, they are keen to renew and we're excited to have those conversations. And by the way, Peacock has been a crazy good partner, we've been a huge driver of that platform -- both in terms of acquisition and retention -- and they are making it a priority, so we're keen to renew with them.
WWE became a part of the Peacock platform in March of 2021. Since then, all PLE's domestically have been distributed on that streaming platform. In addition to PLE's, WWE maintains its vast library on the streaming platform as well.
At the beginning of the year, Netflix began as the home for PLE and library content for WWE internationally.
