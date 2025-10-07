WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown Preview (10/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s a battle for brand supremacy at WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown on Tuesday in Orlando.
There has been a long-running feud between NXT and TNA, and it will culminate in two Survivor Series elimination matches.
The men’s match features NXT team captain Ricky Saints and co-captain Trick Williams - the current TNA World Champion - teaming up with Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne to face the TNA foursome of captain Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian.
There has already been bickering between Saints and Trick since the announcement of the match, but they’ll need to work together to score a win against the cohesive TNA unit.
Saints has lots of momentum entering the match after dethroning Oba Femi as NXT Champion at No Mercy. As for Trick, he will defend the TNA World Championship against Santana at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view on Sunday.
Can Team NXT stay on the same page to earn the victory? Or will TNA enter enemy territory and walk out with a game-changing win?
Meanwhile, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne - and former TNA Knockouts Champion - teams with WWE Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice to take on current TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, and Mara Sade in the women’s Survivor Series tag team match.
Jordynne Grace is set to be the special guest referee, with plenty of intrigue as to whether she’ll favor NXT or TNA. Grace signed with WWE in after a year run in TNA.
Another interesting storyline for the women’s match is the fact that Jordan is a member of the NXT roster. She won the TNA Knockouts Championship at Victory Road on after previous champion Ash By Elegance relinquished the title.
Elsewhere, there is a lot at stake in two key championship matches.
It’s winner take all between The Hardy Boyz and DarkState, as both the TNA World Tag Team Championships and NXT Tag Team Championships are up for grabs.
Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are two of the most decorated champions in WWE history, but the upstart DarkState faction is out to prove that it’s the future of the WWE tag team division.
And then there’s the NXT North American Championship Match that is years in the making for Mustafa Ali.
The current TNA star reminded fans on this week’s NXT that he had earned an opportunity at the title prior to WWE release in September 2023, and he will finally get his match when he goes one-on-one with Ethan Page at Showdown.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT:
How to Watch WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown Tonight:
Streaming/Cable: The CW
WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown Location:
Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
Match Card (Announced):
Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian) in a 4-on-4 Men’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match
Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, and Mara Sade) in a 4-on-4 Women’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match with Jordynne Grace as special guest referee
The Hardy Boyz vs. DarkState in a Winner Take All Match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships & NXT Tag Team Championships
Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship
