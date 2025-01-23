Trick Williams Says He'll Be Headed To The WWE Main Roster Soon
Trick Williams says he'll be on the WWE main roster sooner than later.
During an interview with Tailgate Talks with DiMarco and Garcia, Williams -- a former NXT Champion -- spoke about where his head was in regards to eventually debuting for WWE on the main roster.
Williams said that he's confident it'll be soon.
"I'm very confident. I think it has to be soon. I've been very blessed, very fortunate. For the career that I wish I had in football, I got it tenfold with my wrestling career. I'm grateful for that. As is comes to NXT, there is not much better than the Trick Williams experience at NXT goes. With that being said, I would like to think the main roster call to be sometime soon.- Trick Williams (h/t Fightful)
Trick Williams is a two-time NXT Champion and is currently embroiled in two different feuds in NXT. Williams slapped Wes Lee in the men's locker room this week on the show after Lee ran him down for losing his title Oba Femi. Because of that encounter, the two men will wrestle next week.
MORE: Exclusive: Oba Femi On Match With TNA's AJ Francis: "I'm Open To It"
Williams also hasn't forgotten about Oba Femi and the NXT Championship. This week on the show, Femi successfully defended his championship against Eddy Thorpe. After the match, Williams ran down to the ring and stood face-to-face with Femi and stared at the NXT Championship belt.
Trick Williams has a strong history in NXT. He started out on the brand as the partner of Carmelo Hayes, but has now taken on the role as the top babyface on the show. Hayes debuted on the main roster early in 2024.
