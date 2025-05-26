Wrestling On FanNation

Trick Williams Steals TNA World Championship From Joe Hendry At NXT Battleground

Joe Hendry's reign as TNA World Champion came to an end Sunday night at NXT Battleground.

Rick Ucchino

In a stunning turn of events, a member of the WWE roster is now the reigning TNA World Champion.

Trick Williams straight up stole the title from Joe Hendry Sunday night at NXT Battleground. The crowd inside of Tampa's Yuengling Center watched on as a desperate Williams utilized the TNA World Title belt itself to capture his third career World Championship, his first outside of WWE.

Williams countered a Standing Ovation attempt by raking his thumb into the eyes of Hendry. He then dropped him with a Flatliner onto the title belt, which Trick had brought into the ring moments earlier.

Hendry attempted to collect himself, but he wasn't able to recover in enough time to avoid the Trick Shot from Williams and a new TNA World Champion was crowned.

Joe Hendry was riding high just a month ago when he faced off against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Now he's suffered a devastating defeat that halted his TNA World Title reign at 126 days.

Full NXT Battleground Results:

Sol Ruca defeated Kelani Jordan to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship

Hank Walker, Tank Ledger and Josh Briggs defeated The Culling in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Tony D'Angelo

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Oba Femi defeated Myles Borne to retain the NXT Championship

Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

