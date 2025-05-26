Trick Williams Steals TNA World Championship From Joe Hendry At NXT Battleground
In a stunning turn of events, a member of the WWE roster is now the reigning TNA World Champion.
Trick Williams straight up stole the title from Joe Hendry Sunday night at NXT Battleground. The crowd inside of Tampa's Yuengling Center watched on as a desperate Williams utilized the TNA World Title belt itself to capture his third career World Championship, his first outside of WWE.
Williams countered a Standing Ovation attempt by raking his thumb into the eyes of Hendry. He then dropped him with a Flatliner onto the title belt, which Trick had brought into the ring moments earlier.
Hendry attempted to collect himself, but he wasn't able to recover in enough time to avoid the Trick Shot from Williams and a new TNA World Champion was crowned.
Joe Hendry was riding high just a month ago when he faced off against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Now he's suffered a devastating defeat that halted his TNA World Title reign at 126 days.
Full NXT Battleground Results:
Sol Ruca defeated Kelani Jordan to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship
Hank Walker, Tank Ledger and Josh Briggs defeated The Culling in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Tony D'Angelo
Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women's Championship
Oba Femi defeated Myles Borne to retain the NXT Championship
Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship
