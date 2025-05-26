Mercedes Moné Wins Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing
AEW Double or Nothing got off to a hot start as reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné met Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
The match was an absolute slugfest that had the crowd in Glendale, Arizona torn on who they wanted to see come out on top. In the end, Mercedes was able to squeak out a victory and keep her undefeated streak intact.
Hayter came as close as any woman ever has of handing the CEO her first loss in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Women's Champion scored two incredibly close near falls toward the end of the bout. The first off her running lariat, the second after a tombstone piledriver.
It was when Jamie went to the well one too many times that Moné was able to take advantage. She ducked another lariat attempt and dropped Hayter with a spike DDT, inside cradle combo for the three count.
Moné became the fourth ever woman to win the Owen Hart Cup Sunday night, joining Dr. Britt Baker, Willow Nightingale and last year's winner Mariah May.
The CEO will now look to accomplish exactly what the Glamour did last year, and that's defeat Timeless Toni Storm at All In to capture the AEW Women's Championship. That's assuming Storm is successful in defending her title against Mina Shirakawa later on tonight.
All In Texas is coming up on Saturday, July 12. The winner of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will also get a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Title that night. Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page are still to come at Double or Nothing.
