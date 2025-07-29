Wrestling On FanNation

WWE: Unreal Reveals Crazy Pitch For Chelsea Green To Win The 2025 Royal Rumble

This would have been one of the most unpredictable finishes in WWE history.

Blake Lovell

WWE.com

Did WWE consider someone other than Charlotte Flair winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble?

Flair made her return from injury at the Royal Rumble back in February, and the wait was worth it as she won the 30-woman match to earn a title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

While Tiffany Stratton went on to defeat Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship, the Royal Rumble victory was still a huge accomplishment for Flair, who became the first-ever two-time Women’s Rumble winner.

However, there was another superstar pitched to win the match in what would have been the most unique finish in Royal Rumble history.

In one of the episodes of the new WWE: Unreal docuseries that focuses on the behind-the-scenes creative process of Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and his writing team, one of the writers proposed that Chelsea Green to win it, but in a way that no one would expect.

The idea was based on a question to Triple H regarding if there was an underdog option he would consider to win the match, with a writer throwing out a wild possibility.

Chelsea Green
WWE.com

“You get entrant #29 in there, and they come in, there’s only two women,” the writer stated. “They end up doing a double elimination. So whoever’s number 30, automatically wins. Chelsea Green. Walks down, wins the Royal Rumble. That’s it.”

Some in the room laughed at the idea, and Triple H responded by saying “we’ll figure something out.”

Green entered at No. 5 and was accidentally eliminated by Piper Niven later in the match.

All five episodes of WWE: Unreal are available for streaming on Netflix.

H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.

Published
Blake Lovell
BLAKE LOVELL

Blake Lovell has worked in the sports media industry for nearly two decades, including covering WWE and professional wrestling for various digital outlets since 2019. He is a former editor/columnist for 411Mania and ClutchPoints. As a wrestling journalist, he has interviewed legends such as The Hardy Boyz, written numerous columns, and more. You can follow him on X at @wrestleblake for more discussion on wrestling's past, present, and future.

