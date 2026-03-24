Triple H Announces Sid Eudy Will Join the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Sid Eudy took on plenty of different monikers throughout his professional wrestling career. Whether he arrived at the ring as "Sid Justice," "Sycho Sid," or perhaps most popularly as "Sid Vicious," you knew the intensity was ratcheting up.

Now, we can recognize Sid Eudy under a new label — WWE Hall of Famer.

Triple H dropped the news on social media that WWE would be electing Sid to the 2026 Legacy Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. It's welcome news following Eudy's premature passing in August 2024, after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen. A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy… pic.twitter.com/7CDqthAftr — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2026

Sid Eudy's career accomplishments

After working through various territories early on in his career, Sid Eudy eventually found mainstream recognition when he was signed to WCW in 1989. He worked the tag team division as a member of The Skyscrapers early on, but was later brought into Ric Flair's Four Horsemen, which would bolster his brand.

Eudy would spend the next decade or so hopping between the WCW and WWE. Throughout his time in both federations, Sid made a considerable impact. At various points, he held the WCW Heavyweight Championship and the WCW United States Championship, and was a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Sid also checked the box as a WrestleMania main event headliner when he took on Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 8 in 1992. He would main event the spectacle again later in his career when he put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

As for the rest of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class, the picture is nearing completion. The Undertaker welcomed Stephanie McMahon to this year's class during September's Wrestlepalooza, and he did the same for AJ Styles during Styles' celebration at Monday Night Raw in February.

Ax and Smash of Demolition were announced in early March, and on March 20, WWE announced that five-time NBA Champion Dennis Rodman would become a WWE Hall of Famer under its Celebrity Wing.

Sid Eudy's induction is well earned, allowing the WCW and WWE icon to sit proudly among his peers. The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas. The formal inductions will occur on Friday, April 17, 2026, following Friday Night SmackDown.