WWE SmackDown Results (4/11/25): Randy Orton Demands A Match At WrestleMania 41
Randy Orton still does not have an opponent for WrestleMania 41.
Kevin Owens announced last week that he needs neck surgery and will be not be medically cleared to compete next weekend in Las Vegas. That leaves The Viper on the hunt for a new dance partner for what would be his 20th WrestleMania match.
During a face-to-face with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, Orton demanded he find him an opponent. Even if the former NWA World Champion had to dust off his boots and get in the ring himself.
Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino examined the most logical replacements for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania on this week's Takedown Discussions on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel, but we are no closer to knowing which Superstar will get the spot.
Randy Orton meantime, did get a match Friday night on SmackDown when he teamed with United States Champion LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Here's everything you may have missed.
MORE: WWE Announces Official Match Card For WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Match and Segment Results
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis kicked off the show and called Randy Orton down to the ring to address his RKO from last week.
Orton arrived to a huge ovation and said he could tell by the look in Aldis' eyes that he was taking what happened last Friday very personally. Randy reminded Nick about the fine he paid in advance over a year ago, and said as far as he's concerned, they are all square with one another. That is unless Nick Aldis can't find him a new opponent for WrestleMania 41.
The Viper said this year's WrestleMania is very important to him as it will be the 20th time he's competed at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Then the ultimatum came down. Even if Nick Aldis had to take off the suit and put boots on himself, he needs to find Orton an opponent for Las Vegas or Randy would have to apologize to Aldis' wife Mickie James for what he'd have to do to her husband.
Nick Aldis didn't back down. He said he didn't care about Randy's money, but he does care about having his respect. Solo Sikoa's music then hit out of nowhere. The former Tribal Chief and Tama Tonga made a slow walk down to the ring while Solo talked trash on the microphone.
As one would expect, a fight ended up breaking out between Orton and both men. The Viper had the upper hand at first, but the numbers game would soon catch up. That was until LA Knight came down to even the odds. Orton and Knight chased off Solo and Tonga, and Nick Aldis booked a tag team match for later in the night.
Lyra Valkyria & Bayley won a six team gauntlet match to become the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Lyra and Bayley started the match and went wire-to-wire against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Michin & B-Fab, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance and the Secret Hervice to punch their tickets to WrestleMania 41.
Drew McIntyre attacked Damian Priest as he made his way to the ring. Priest would be helped to the back as a result of the blindside assault. The Scottish Warrior would then talk address the crowd and confirm that he and Damian would meet in a Sin City Street Fight next week at WrestleMania 41.
McIntyre also announced that his eye is 100 percent healed, which means Priest is 100 percent screwed. Damian would then return to the ring with a number of security personnel on his heels. None of them could stop the all out brawl than ensued. It didn't end until McIntyre hit a future shock DDT to Priest onto the steel ring steps.
Backstage we see DIY watching a replay of last week's tag team match with the Motor City Machine Guns. Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano would not shut up about how they got screwed out of a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley then arrived to taught both men and announced that they would challenge the Street Profits next Friday on WrestleMania SmackDown.
Rey Fenix defeated Berto. It was another extremely impressive performance from Rey Fenix, who ended a very competitive bout with a Mexican Muscle Buster. Santos Escobar asked Berto to shake Rey's hand after the match was over. Berto barely obliged, but Escobar showed Fenix the proper respect before exiting the ring.
Backstage we see Roxanne Perez waiting outside of Nick Aldis' office. She told Byron Saxton that since Ava can't give her an answer on a match at NXT: Stand & Deliver, she would gladly step in to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania since Tiffany can't handle the pressure. Stratton heard everything and told the Prodigy she'd gladly give her the spotlight she seeks tonight on SmackDown.
After WWE aired a video package detailing the history between CM Punk and Paul Heyman, we see Chelsea Green frantically pounding on the door of the trainers room. The Women's United States Champion was screaming that she needed Piper and Alba to be with her ringside as she was about to face Zelina Vega.
Another mysterious and brief smoke filled vignette aired after commercial break.
Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green via count out. Green was too preoccupied screaming for Piper and Alba, and arguing with Joe Tessitore on commentary, that she didn't realize she was being counted out.
Backstage we see Andrade try to cheer up Berto and he was ridiculed by Santos Escobar, but he tells him to mind his business.
A very strong promo package featuring Naomi and Jade Cargill aired after the commercial break, hyping their upcoming match at WrestleMania 41.
Cody Rhodes kicked off the third hour of the program surrounded by the different evolutions of the WWE Championship Title. The American Nightmare passionately outlined what's at stake when he faces John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania next weekend. Rhodes says he must halt the history that would be Cena's 17th World Championship in order to preserve the company's chance to make future history.
He has to win in Las Vegas, not just for himself, but for the next 20 WWE Champions that are to come after him. Whether they be in NXT, the WWE ID program or sitting in the crowd in Seattle tonight.
Rhodes takes John Cena at his word. He knows deep down that John will follow through on his promise to take the WWE Championship into retirement, but Cody thrives on pressure. Just like he told Brock Lesnar and just like he told Roman Reigns, Rhodes said he does his best work when he's backed into a corner. At WrestleMania 41, the WWE Championship will stay home with Rhodes and the WWE Universe.
The Street Profits were interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton about next week's WWE Tag Team Championship match against the Motor City Machine Guns, when they were interrupted by The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. The Miz said it was a joke that the WWE Tag Team Championships were not going to be defended at WrestleMania and that it was time for new leadership at the top of the SmackDown Tag Team Division.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated a game Roxanne Perez with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. After the match was over, Charlotte Flair yanked Tiffany Stratton out of the ring and tossed her over the announcers desk. The Queen was ordered to leave the arena after she assaulted Tiffany in the parking lot earlier in the day. Clearly, that did not happen.
Randy Orton and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. After the Viper hit an RKO on Tonga, Solo Sikoa dragged him out of the ring and the two began to fight their way into the crowd. Tama slowly got to his feet, only to be hit with a BFT that allowed the Megastar to pick up the win.
After the match was over, Jacob Fatu hit the ring and absolutely decimated the United States Champion to close the show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive: Rhea Ripley Defends WrestleMania 41 Match, Explains Intricate Storyline Details
Saraya Reveals Why AEW Run Fell Short Of Her In-Ring Expectations
Bret Hart Explains Why Match With Steve Austin Was 'Perfect'