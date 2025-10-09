Triple H Praises 'QB1' Cody Rhodes After Sharing WWE Champion's Insane Schedule
Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has been showering WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with praise on social media as the company makes their way to Australia this week.
A live episode of SmackDown and the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will emanate from Perth in the land down under tomorrow and Saturday, respectively, with Rhodes set to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.
Rhodes won the inaugural Crown Jewel Title after defeating GUNTHER in Saudi Arabia last year.
Triple H Praises Cody's 'Grind' In Social Media Post
The trip to Australia can be a hellish one to navigate from the United States, as it involves roughly 24 hours in the sky. Rhodes' route took him on a 14 hour journey to Dubai, followed by another 10 hour flight to Perth. With a stop at the gym in between, followed by an ESPN appearance and a meeting with Make-A-Wish Foundation families, it was an adventure that drew high praise from WWE's Chief Content Officer.
Levesque wrote in his post, "People only see results… they don’t see what it takes to achieve them.14 hours to Dubai. Find a gym in the airport… grind. 10 more to Perth . Straight to ESPN hit… meet Make-A-Wish families. QB1 stuff. What it takes to be a Superstar. Thank you to all. (Sorry Cody, felt like I needed to share)"
Cody Has Become Well Renowned For His Work Ethic
Two-time WWE Champion Rhodes is well known for his work ethic, something he clearly inherited from his father, the late, great 'American Dream' Dusty Rhodes and his former Intercontinental Champion brother, Dustin 'Goldust' Rhodes.
During the formative years of his career, The American Nightmare rode with John Cena, who now holds the record for most Make-A-Wish wishes granted and was notorious for maintaining an insane media schedule on top of working TV and live events every week.
Rhodes has often cited Cena as a huge inspiration on him, with this being referenced in promos between the pair ahead of their WWE Title matches at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam this year, in which they traded championship gold back-and-forth.
Rhodes also made a name for himself on the independent scene when he left WWE in 2016. Instead of remaining as Stardust, flailing in the never-neverland of WWE's midcard at the time, Rhodes took it upon himself to leave the security and paycheck of the old New York territory and test himself on the indies.
He did so with aplomb, working shows for regional promotions across America and Europe before becoming a fixture with the Bullet Club in Ring Of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling ahead of the creation of AEW in 2019.
Since his return to WWE in April, 2022, the WWE Champion has clearly continued his 'grind' and is receiving recognition for it from someone who knows all too well what the demands of a WWE Champion are.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Paul Heyman Responds To Braun Strowman With Brutal Social Media Post
Roman Reigns Reveals Why He's Not At 100% Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Blake Monroe Discusses Decision To Join WWE, 'Death' Of Mariah May
Major Update On Recent Contract Negotiations Between WWE And Xavier Woods