Two Championship Matches Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
Next week's Elimination Chamber PLE go-home episode of WWE Raw will feature two championship matches.
First, Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Friday night on Smackdown, it was revealed that Morgan and Rodriguez may have had something to do with attacking Jade Cargill back in November.
In response to that news, Belair and Naomi showed up on Raw this week and attacked Morgan during Rodriguez's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Roxanne Perez. That distraction cost Rodriguez the match. Later in the show, it was revealed that the match between both teams was official.
The second title match is Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. This week on Raw, Kai defeated Ivy Nile to earn a shot at the title that she almost won earlier this year. The Raw announced team later confirmed that the match would officially be next week.
Next week is the final Raw before the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Matches for that show include both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, and Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Undertaker Reveals What He Misses Most After His WWE Retirement
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber