Wrestling On FanNation

Two Championship Matches Announced For WWE Raw Next Week

Zack Heydorn

WWE Twitter

Next week's Elimination Chamber PLE go-home episode of WWE Raw will feature two championship matches.

First, Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Friday night on Smackdown, it was revealed that Morgan and Rodriguez may have had something to do with attacking Jade Cargill back in November.

In response to that news, Belair and Naomi showed up on Raw this week and attacked Morgan during Rodriguez's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Roxanne Perez. That distraction cost Rodriguez the match. Later in the show, it was revealed that the match between both teams was official.

The second title match is Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. This week on Raw, Kai defeated Ivy Nile to earn a shot at the title that she almost won earlier this year. The Raw announced team later confirmed that the match would officially be next week.

Next week is the final Raw before the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Matches for that show include both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, and Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Undertaker Reveals What He Misses Most After His WWE Retirement

AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown

Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber

Full WWE 2K25 Roster Revealed

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE