Two Championship Matches, CM Punk Appearance Set For November 10 WWE Raw

They don't call it Titletown for nothing.

WWE Raw will be at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this Monday night and the card has officially been stacked with two championship match-ups.

General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to officially announce that Stephanie Vaquer will be defending her Women's World Championship against Big Mami Cool Raquel Rodriguez, while Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss come to Raw to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the Kabuki Warriors.

BOSTON!@ScrapDaddyAP has everything you need to know for tomorrow's HUGE #WWERaw featuring the return of hometown hero @JohnCena, who will be kicking off the show!!



📍 @tdgarden

🎟️ https://t.co/U8VOaj4b7Z pic.twitter.com/6n1wcp0saI — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2025

The buzz around this show was already palpable with John Cena set to make his final appearance on WWE Raw in his hometown of Boston, and Adam Pearce says the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will be kicking off the show when it goes live at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix.

Cena himself is promising that it will be a very special evening as the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament gets underway. Damian Priest, Rusev, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura will all be fighting Monday night with a shot to face the 'Greatest of All-Time' in his final match at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event on the line.

Tomorrow night @tdgarden will be a very special stop on the Farewell Tour. Looking forward to an incredible night in Boston with my @WWE family! Tomorrow night LIVE on @netflix! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 9, 2025

Finally, the 'Best in the World' CM Punk will be in Boston Monday night. The World Heavyweight Champion is set to address The Vision and their new buddy Logan Paul, after The Maverick sucker punched Punk with the brass knuckles last week.

Survivor Series: WarGames is less than three weeks away and it feels as though business is really going to pick up in Beantown. Our full Monday Night Raw preview will be available tomorrow morning here on The Takedown on SI.

WWE Monday Night Raw Card (Announced):

John Cena | WWE

John Cena opens the show

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-up: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-up: Damian Priest vs. Rusev

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

TKO President Suggests WWE Could 'Move On' From Certain Premium Live Events

Talent Reportedly Walked Out On Match Against TayJay At AEW Collision

Hip-Hop Star Westside Gunn Speaks Out On Being Removed From WWE Raw

AEW Collision Results (11/8/25): Blood And Guts Advantages Determined, Fletcher Retains