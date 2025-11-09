Two Championship Matches, CM Punk Appearance Set For November 10 WWE Raw
They don't call it Titletown for nothing.
WWE Raw will be at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this Monday night and the card has officially been stacked with two championship match-ups.
General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to officially announce that Stephanie Vaquer will be defending her Women's World Championship against Big Mami Cool Raquel Rodriguez, while Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss come to Raw to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the Kabuki Warriors.
The buzz around this show was already palpable with John Cena set to make his final appearance on WWE Raw in his hometown of Boston, and Adam Pearce says the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will be kicking off the show when it goes live at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix.
Cena himself is promising that it will be a very special evening as the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament gets underway. Damian Priest, Rusev, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura will all be fighting Monday night with a shot to face the 'Greatest of All-Time' in his final match at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event on the line.
Finally, the 'Best in the World' CM Punk will be in Boston Monday night. The World Heavyweight Champion is set to address The Vision and their new buddy Logan Paul, after The Maverick sucker punched Punk with the brass knuckles last week.
Survivor Series: WarGames is less than three weeks away and it feels as though business is really going to pick up in Beantown. Our full Monday Night Raw preview will be available tomorrow morning here on The Takedown on SI.
WWE Monday Night Raw Card (Announced):
John Cena opens the show
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear
Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-up: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-up: Damian Priest vs. Rusev
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
TKO President Suggests WWE Could 'Move On' From Certain Premium Live Events
Talent Reportedly Walked Out On Match Against TayJay At AEW Collision
Hip-Hop Star Westside Gunn Speaks Out On Being Removed From WWE Raw
AEW Collision Results (11/8/25): Blood And Guts Advantages Determined, Fletcher Retains
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com