AEW Collision Results (11/8/25): Blood And Guts Advantages Determined, Fletcher Retains

On the final stop before Blood & Guts, Collision came to Houston to take care of some unfinished business before heading to Greensboro on Wednesday.

Three Advantage Battles took place to determine which teams would enter the men's and women's Blood & Guts matches first next week.

The main event saw Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong going head-to-head in a hard hitting bout.The two warriors traded blows back and forth before the Death Riders eventually got involved beginning with Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. After the referee banned them from ringside, Pac and Daniel Garcia got involved. Pac set up a table on the outside that was meant for Strong but Daniel Garcia ended up going through it instead.

.@DarbyAllin helps @RoderickStrong get the win and his team get the advantage for Blood & Guts!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay NOW on @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/wX9gUHAvfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2025

After fighting out the Death Riders primarily on his own, Roderick Strong defeated Jon Moxley via countout after Darby Allin held Mox's ankles from under the ring and began zapping the Death Riders with a taser. With the win, Strong earned the advantage for his team as he, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly will enter the Blood & Guts cage first on Wednesday.

Women's Blood & Guts Advantage Battles

Hayterade gets @jmehytr the win, but the Triangle of Madness has descended on the former Women's World Champion!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yuEw4nfyah — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2025

Two Advantage Battles happened in the women's division on Collision to determine which team would gain the upper hand at Blood & Guts. Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue with a thunderous Hayterade to set up a tiebreaker. Before the third match could happen, the Triangle of Madness attacked Hayter. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron ran out to make the save before Cameron began her own match.

In the deciding third match, Thekla defeated Harley Cameron with a spear to ensure the heels will enter first in the inaugural women's Blood & Guts match.

Major moves in the Don Callis Family

TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher had a successful title defense over the Bang Bang Gang's Ace Austin on on Collision. The live crowd in Houston was on their feet for the 14-minute thriller as two of AEW's brightest young star met in singles action for the first time. The Protostar picked up the win with a brainbuster into the turnbuckle.

Before the match, Kyle Fletcher was involved in more Don Callis Family drama. As Fletcher spoke about his upcoming Full Gear match against Mark Briscoe, he was approached by AEW Unified Champion and fellow Don Callis Family member Kazuchika Okada, who pointed out that Konosuke Takeshita wasn't present to support Fletcher. Okada also said that he and Fletcher were leaders of the Don Callis Family and should form a new tag team after Full Gear called "ProtOkada", which is very similar to "Protoshita".

Fletcher and Don Callis also crossed paths with the Death Riders backstage as Callis offered his help in exchange for the Death Riders roughing up Mark Briscoe at Blood & Guts before he challenges for the TNT Championship at Full Gear. The Death Riders said no...for now. Will they keep the same tune on Wednesday?

Also on Collision

FTR and the Bang Bang Gang clashed and renewed one of Collision's oldest rivalries. When FTR's manager Stokely tried to get involved in the match, AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido and his brother, Gravity, evened the odds and got revenge for FTR antagonizing their grandmother on Dynamite. This cleared the way for Juice Robinson to pin Dax Harwood with a flatliner DDT in a major upset victory over the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear.

In other tag team action, TayJay picked up some momentum in a quick victory against Texas indie standouts Hyan and Maya World before their formal debut in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament.

JetSpeed made it clear in a backstage interview that they still have unfinished business with FTR as a team, but they have plans to enter the Casino Gauntlet to crown the first AEW National Champion at Full Gear as singles competitors.

AEW Collision Full Results

Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson) def. FTR

Kyle Fletcher def. Ace Austin to retain the TNT Championship

TayJay def. Hyan & Maya World

Jamie Hayter def. Skye Blue in a Women's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 2)

Thekla def. Harley Cameron in a Women's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 3)

Roderick Strong def. Jon Moxley in a Men's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 3)

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Major AEW Star Revealed As Hiroshi Tanahashi's Final Opponent

TKO President Suggests WWE Could 'Move On' From Certain Premium Live Events

NXT Tag Team Captures The GHC Tag Team Championship In Pro Wrestling NOAH

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill Details Suffering Gruesome Gash On SmackDown