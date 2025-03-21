New Update On Uncle Howdy And Wyatt Sicks WWE Return
The shocking debut of the Wyatt Sicks on WWE television last year left a major impression on fans, and they could soon be finding their way back to the screen.
The group hasn't appeared on Smackdown since it was moved to the brand at the beginning of the year, leading many to wonder what was in store for the future of the faction. But a new report from Fightful Select indicates there could be some movement on a potential return.
Sean Ross Sapp reports Uncle Howdy (also known as Bo Dallas) has been cleared by WWE doctors to make an in-ring return following an undisclosed injury. His absence in turn led to the group being off of television, but Sapp says his clearance has allowed for creative plans to at least be discussed for the Wyatt Sicks moving forward.
MORE: WWE Announces Nominees for 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards
He also notes he has not heard of any imminent plans for the stable.
Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss made her return at the WWE Royal Rumble, paying homage to Bray Wyatt. She has been widely expected to be integrated into the group at some point, and even cryptically commented on her recent absence this week.
The Wyatt Sicks also posted a cryptic message on social media, alluding to some of the reports.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (3/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumors Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 Status
Booker T Responds To BET Greatest Black Wrestlers List: "It's a hell of a lot higher than Mark Henry rated me"
Swerve Strickland Says Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, & Other WWE Stars More Valuable Because Of AEW