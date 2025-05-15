The Undertaker And Stephanie McMahon Pranked Triple H And Almost Got Kicked Out Of Madison Square Garden
In the weird and wonderful world of kayfabe, there isn't much that Triple H hasn't done to his wife Stephanie McMahon.
He married her in extremely questionable circumstances in Las Vegas. He has pedigreed her. He has made some extremely derogatory comments about her character. And he has accidentally put her through a table.
But one thing the Chief Content Officer of WWE has never done is almost have his wife forcibly removed by security from Madison Square Garden. However, it almost happened as a complete shoot a couple of months ago.
And The Undertaker had a little something to do with it, too.
During a recent episode of Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, Stephanie McMahon was filming with The Undertaker for her ESPN+ show, Stephanie's Places. Up in the rafters, the pair decided to re-enact 'Taker's entrance from Survivor Series '96 - during his Phantom Of The Opera mask phase - when he descended into the ring bedecked in bat wings.
At ringside, The Game appears to be going over the upcoming show for that night, which would be main evented by a steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Comedian Andrew Schultz can also be seen at ringside, likely to go over his angle in the same show which involved him being pulled over the barricade and into the ring by Logan Paul.
As Triple H attempts to put the show together, he is distracted by yelling from the upper levels. Furious, he demands security take care of what he believes to be a pair of rogue fans who have entered MSG early to cause some chaos ahead of the show.
"Can you not hear fans yelling at us over here? Maybe that's a security thing?" a visibly p***ed off Triple H asks. As 'Taker and Stephanie continue to cause a disturbance, The King of Kings once again demonstrates his frustration at the situation as his best friend and his wife are in fits of hysterics in the rafters. "I dunno, those fans are f**king yelling at me" the 14-time World Champion snaps, with Michael Cole looking on.
Then, the penny drops.
"Oh it's Steph" Triple H reacts, realising that he was just trying to get security to throw out his own wife and The Undertaker. From Madison Square Garden.
Seeing the funny side, The Game begins to crack up with others at ringside as Stephanie poses in the Undertaker's Survivor Series bat wings. Got 'im.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE 2K25 Release New Wave Pack DLC Featuring Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Motor City Machine Guns & More
WWE Champion John Cena "Not Surprised" By People's Reactions To His Vince McMahon Comments
Latest Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
WWE Files Multiple New Trademarks, Including Several Potential Ring Names