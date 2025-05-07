Update On Giulia After Multiple Spots Prompt Injury Scare On WWE NXT
Giulia and Jordynne Grace battled it out in a match to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship last night on NXT (May 6).
Grace would walk out of the match victorious, but the big talking point during and after the match was two separate spots that left fans and announcers gasping with concern, as Giulia appeared to land awkwardly and dangerously on her neck and head in both.
You can watch the bumps here and here.
In a report late last night by Bodyslam's Cory Hays, he provided an update on the Japanese star, noting that she's OK. Hays wrote on X, "Word from NXT is that Giulia is all good health wise after her match with Jordynne Grace."
The two opponents took to social media after the match to praise each other, with Giulia first tweeting at Grace:
I smelled a bit of that Japanese fight in you.- Giulia on X
I lost, but man, that was super fun!
Let’s go again anytime.
Maybe I come to your house now, huh?
@JordynneGrace
In response, Grace replied 'You are a demon @giulia0221g. Again, please."
