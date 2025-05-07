WWE Legend Ric Flair Denies Rumors He's Battling Cancer
16-time champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has refuted rumors that he's battling cancer.
The rumors began swirling over Flair's health status on May 5th when a fan on X tweeted about Flair's appearance, saying "F*** man, every time you see Flair he's got these random gashes on his forehead or black eyes. He needs to calm down."
In response to that tweet, Flair's son-in-law, Conrad, commented by saying, "He had a skin cancer removed but go on," which further ignited the rumors.
Following the media's coverage, Flair took to his own social channels to shut down the rumors, saying that fans were misled and that he doesn't have cancer of any kind. He wrote on X:
I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind. Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!- Ric Flair on X
At 76 years old, the 'Nature Boy' has faced a variety of health issues over the years. He was hospitalized in both 2017 and 2019, and suffered a heart attack in his final AEW match in 2022. Flair claimed he passed out twice during that match.
