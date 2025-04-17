Roman Reigns Break Silence On Vince McMahon Allegations & Lawsuit
Roman Reigns issued his first public comments about the allegations and lawsuit against his former boss, Vince McMahon.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair ahead of another main event appearance at WrestleMania for Reigns, he spoke about the allegations against McMahon, calling them embarrassing.
“She’s got to live with all these situations that happened and hopefully she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place,” Reigns said of Janel Grant -- the accuser against McMahon.
“It’s embarrassing. That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about.”- Roman Reigns
In the same interview, Reigns also provided insight into the future of his career, much of which that started and kicked into gear with McMahon at the helm of WWE. Reigns said that his contract with WWE ends after WrestleMania next year and that he only has one or two years left of active wrestling after that.
MORE: Roman Reigns Talks WWE Future With Not Much Time Left On His Current Contract
McMahon resigned from WWE early last year after the Grant lawsuit was filed and details in it of her relationship with McMahon became public. McMahon is no longer involved with the current WWE product or it's parent company, TKO Group.
As for Reigns, he's scheduled to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday this year against both CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. WrestleMania airs live from Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20.
Other announced matches for the event include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Did We Just Get Confirmation The Rock Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 41?
Triple H Reveals If Travis Scott Is Headed To WWE WrestleMania 41
Seth Rollins Reveals Whether He'd Accept A UFC Fight With CM Punk
Latest Update On Long Absent WWE Star Ahead Of WrestleMania 41