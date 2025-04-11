Update On WWE Tag Team Title Match Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Will the WWE Tag Team Championships be defended at WrestleMania 41?
The Street Profits are nearly a month into their latest title reign after they defeated DIY on the March 14 edition of SmackDown. Since then, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have racked up a win against Los Garza, while also successfully defending their titles against Pretty Deadly on the March 28 episode in London.
However, what does WWE have in store for the Street Profits for professional wrestling’s biggest week of the year?
According to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass, their next title defense likely won’t come at WrestleMania, but instead, could headline on the SmackDown the night before.
“It is worth noting the Street Profits and their tag team title match is also being considered for the main event of the go-home edition of the Friday Night SmackDown the night before from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”- WrestleVotes
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated DIY on last week’s SmackDown to become the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
The two teams have wrestled just once in a two-on-two tag team since Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley debuted in WWE last October, with their match finishing in a No Contest on the November 15 edition of SmackDown.
Advertised for this week's SmackDown is the return of Cody Rhodes to the blue brand, a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match, and more.
