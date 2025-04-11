WWE Advertising John Cena & Several Other Major Stars For Summer Premium Live Event
John Cena is promising to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and then take it into retirement with him. If he does defeat Cody Rhodes next Sunday in Las Vegas, don't expect that jump into retirement to be immediate.
The 16-time World Champion is now being advertised for Clash in Paris, which is taking place on Sunday, August 31 at Paris La Défense Arena. It will be Cena's final appearance in France as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour.
WWE dropped that news Friday morning as the company announced combo tickets for the event, which will also include the September 1 edition of Monday Night Raw at the same arena.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Penta are being advertised for the show as well.
Tickets are set to go sale Friday, April 25 at 10am CET on Ticketmaster. Pre-sale will begin Wednesday, April 23 at 10am CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer.
Additionally, Clash in Paris Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to secure premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more.
