Chelsea Green Would Love To See One Major Change On WWE SmackDown
Chelsea Green is one of the most selfish, arrogant and obnoxious characters in all of professional wrestling. And yes, that is a compliment.
When the cameras are off, however, she's the polar opposite and someone you can always count on to advocate for her fellow female athletes.
The topic of conversation this time centers around WWE's newly commissioned mid-card championships, one of which is near and dear to Chelsea's heart. During a recent conversation with CinemaBlend, Green noted that both the Women's United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship have been such a boost for the locker room.
“I felt like for a long time we were missing opportunities for a bunch of the girls," Green said. "We just have such a stacked roster between Raw, SmackDown, NXT. I mean, now we’ve got ID, we’ve got Evolve, we’ve got LFG. We have so many different brands, and we just didn’t have enough titles to really represent all the girls and the variety of women.”
The Women's Intercontinental Championship has been a major focal point on Monday Night Raw throughout the summer, in large part due to the reigning title holder.
Becky Lynch has done wonders for the prestige of that championship ever since she got her hands on it back at Money in the Bank. She even helped solidify Lyra Valkyria as a major player in the women's division, even if she came up short in her efforts to win the title back.
The booking of the Women's United States Championship, on the other hand, could use some work. And it's not just us saying that.
Chelsea Green would like to see more of the Women's United States Champion on SmackDown
Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event last December. In the nine months that have followed, two other women have gone on to hold the gold and not a single one of them has ever defended it on a Premium Live Event.
While she's thrilled that the title now exists, Green told CinemaBlend that there is certainly more that can be done with it on a weekly basis.
“I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week. There’s so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try. It’s tough.”
Giulia captured the Women's United States Championship when she defeated Zelina Vega back on the June 27 episode of SmackDown. She's defended the title just twice, against Vega and Michin respectively, in the 93 days since then.
The Beautiful Madness and Kiana James beat Michin and B-Fap in a tag team match this past Friday night, potentially ending Michin's pursuit of the title.
