Chelsea Green Would Love To See One Major Change On WWE SmackDown

There's a reason why Chelsea Green is one of the best leaders in all of WWE. She's always advocating for a brighter future, especially for the women's division.

Rick Ucchino

Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green / WWE

Chelsea Green is one of the most selfish, arrogant and obnoxious characters in all of professional wrestling. And yes, that is a compliment.

When the cameras are off, however, she's the polar opposite and someone you can always count on to advocate for her fellow female athletes.

The topic of conversation this time centers around WWE's newly commissioned mid-card championships, one of which is near and dear to Chelsea's heart. During a recent conversation with CinemaBlend, Green noted that both the Women's United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship have been such a boost for the locker room.

“I felt like for a long time we were missing opportunities for a bunch of the girls," Green said. "We just have such a stacked roster between Raw, SmackDown, NXT. I mean, now we’ve got ID, we’ve got Evolve, we’ve got LFG. We have so many different brands, and we just didn’t have enough titles to really represent all the girls and the variety of women.”

The Women's Intercontinental Championship has been a major focal point on Monday Night Raw throughout the summer, in large part due to the reigning title holder.

Becky Lynch has done wonders for the prestige of that championship ever since she got her hands on it back at Money in the Bank. She even helped solidify Lyra Valkyria as a major player in the women's division, even if she came up short in her efforts to win the title back.

The booking of the Women's United States Championship, on the other hand, could use some work. And it's not just us saying that.

Chelsea Green would like to see more of the Women's United States Champion on SmackDown

Giulia
Giulia / WWE.com

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event last December. In the nine months that have followed, two other women have gone on to hold the gold and not a single one of them has ever defended it on a Premium Live Event.

While she's thrilled that the title now exists, Green told CinemaBlend that there is certainly more that can be done with it on a weekly basis.

“I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week. There’s so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try. It’s tough.”

Giulia captured the Women's United States Championship when she defeated Zelina Vega back on the June 27 episode of SmackDown. She's defended the title just twice, against Vega and Michin respectively, in the 93 days since then.

The Beautiful Madness and Kiana James beat Michin and B-Fap in a tag team match this past Friday night, potentially ending Michin's pursuit of the title.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

