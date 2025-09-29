WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (9/29/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There's another special start time tonight as Monday Night Raw goes live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m, PT) on Netflix.
Luck may finally run out for Dominik Mysterio as he gets set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against the incredibly powerful and dangerous Rusev.
Finn Balor and the rest of Judgment Day have been growing increasingly frustrated with Dom making deals behind their backs, and it's possible they may not have his later this evening. Especially after Mysterio left JD McDonagh high and dry last week against the Bulgarian Brute.
Dominik may have no other choice than to recruit Los Grande Americanos to come to his aid once again or he risks facing Rusev all on his own. Either way, it may end poorly for Dirty Dom as Rusev is on a mission to become champion once again and no force may be great enough to stop him.
After last week's heartbreaking betrayal, both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are going to be live in Raleigh tonight and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has said they will directly address the recent actions of Asuka and Kairi Sane.
Jey and Jimmy Uso will once again reunite on Netflix as they finally look to even the score against The Vision, and Bayley will be in action as well. But will it be the 'Hugger' or the 'Role Model' who takes on Raquel Rodriguez?
With WWE Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer are all expected to be at the Lenovo Center, and CM Punk is being advertised for the show as well. Although, there's been no official announcement yet that the 'Best in the World' will be there.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw from Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Men's Intercontinental Championship Match
Rusev has been on a warpath ever since he returned to WWE back in April and Dominik Mysterio has now found himself in the crosshairs of the Bulgarian Brute. Rusev wants the Men's Intercontinental Championship that is currently around the waist of Dirty Dom and Mysterio may be in need of back up tonight more than any of his previous title defenses. The question is, will he get it from the Judgment Day after leaving JD McDonagh for the wolves last Monday night?
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match
Jimmy and Jey Uso are far from on the same page these days, but they are going to need to get there quick if they want to avenge their loss to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza. The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions will get their rematch tonight on Raw and the traditional tag rules are being thrown out the window. Tornado style means that all four men will be in the ring at the same time and absolute chaos is guaranteed to break out. Especially if LA Knight is nearby.
Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
It is certainly an interesting time in the life of Bayley. The former WWE Women's Champion is in the midst of an identity crisis that appears to be escalating into a full-blown case of Dissociative Identity Disorder. NXT Hugger Bayley and Role Model Bayley are fighting for control and poor Lyra Valkyria has been caught in the middle. In the meantime, Bayley picked up a win over Roxanne Perez last week, and she will face Big Mami Cool tonight. Which Bayley Raquel will see in the ring is anyone's guess.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, North Carolina
WWE Raw Card:
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match
IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley address the Kabuki Warriors
Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
