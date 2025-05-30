Stephanie Vaquer Officially Joins WWE Raw Roster, Set For Money In The Bank Qualifier
That didn't take any time at all.
Not even a week after Stephanie Vaquer dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne, the Dark Angel has officially been called up to the main roster.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Friday evening to announce that he had acquired the services of Vaquer after some lengthy negotiations, and she's immediately being tossed into the fire.
Vaquer will take on former Women's World Champion and reigning Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile this Monday night in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match.
That means La Primera could potentially be pulling double duty on Saturday, June 7.
Stephanie Vaquer is already set to team with Lola Vice to battle AAA's Dalys and Chik Tormenta at Worlds Collide, which is taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles ahead of Money in the Bank.
Rumors of Vaquer's call-up began to surface not long at all after her shocking loss to Jacy Jayne on Tuesday, along with the woman she beat at NXT Battleground in Jordynne Grace.
There's been no official announcement yet regarding the Juggernaut's main roster status, but she's reportedly on her way.
Vaquer and Grace are joining Roxanne Perez and Giulia in making the jump to Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks. The latter two have already qualified for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
