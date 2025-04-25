New Details On Rumored John Cena & Travis Scott WWE Tag Team Match Opponents
Who could John Cena and Travis Scott face in their rumored tag team match in WWE?
It was reported by Cory Hays of PW Nexus on Thursday that there had been a pitch within WWE for a tag team match featuring Cena and Scott, who both played a prominent role in the WrestleMania 41 Night 2 main event.
Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship to capture a record-setting 17th World title, with Scott interfering before Cena used underhanded tactics to score the victory.
A new report has an update on potential opponents for Cena and Scott should they team up before Cena retires later this year.
According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current theory is that Bad Bunny would likely be on the opposite team.
It’s also mentioned that while Rhodes would make sense as his partner, that hasn’t been confirmed other than to connect him to the idea that the babyface team would need someone to rival Cena’s star power.
The Rock revealed on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that Scott was set to train with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T after WrestleMania 41.
Bad Bunny has not competed in WWE since 2023, but he is widely considered one of the best celebrity wrestlers in company history. He defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, while also participating in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
Bad Bunny’s WWE debut came at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed with Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.
