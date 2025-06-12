Watch WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Toss Hilarious First Pitch At NY Mets Game
WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, may hold gold for her wrestling acumen in WWE, but she won't be winning any Cy Young awards anytime soon.
Stratton was on hand to throw out the first pitch at the New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals baseball game on Thursday afternoon and launched her pitch nearly into the stands rather than into the glove of the catcher.
You can watch the full Stratton pitch here:
Stratton is the Women's WWE Champion and has been since she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win the title earlier this year. Stratton has since defended the championship multiple times, including in a premiere match at this year's WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against Charlotte Flair.
Stratton has been with WWE since 2021 and has spent time on both the main roster and NXT. She's a former NXT Women's Champion, but made her main roster debut in 2024.
Stratton got the first big win of her career last year at Money in the Bank when she climbed the ladder to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and the opportunity at the world championship of her choice.
Stratton was a former gymnastics champion before joining WWE as a pro wrestler.
