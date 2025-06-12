Potential New Bloodline Member Reportedly Set For WWE Debut
While it seemed The Bloodline storyline could be in the beginning of ultimately wrapping up, it appears a new twist may be added as soon as this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.
Bodyslam was first to report last year that former New Japan-Pro Wrestling star Hikuleo had signed with WWE. The 34-year-old has not shown up on WWE TV to date, however. While his whereabouts had been long-speculated, it is becoming more clear where he will now fit into the larger story picture.
PWInsider reports the former NJPW star is set to be backstage at this week's SmackDown tapings in Louisville. The expectation is that his debut is imminent, particularly on the heels of Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo seemingly turning on Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
Hikuleo is the nephew and adopted son of WWE legend Haku, and the half-brother of Tama Tonga. He is also the cousin and adopted brother of Tanga Loa. The 6-foot-8 Hikuleo was a member of both Bullet Club and the Guerrillas of Destiny in NJPW, and was trained by WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz.
He is also a former IWGP Tag Team Champion alongside El Phantasmo, and has won the Strong Openweight Championship as well.
