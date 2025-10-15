AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (10/15/25)
The final stop on the road to AEW Wrestledream on PPV this weekend comes in the form of a massive three-hour episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.
At Wrestledream, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will continue their blood feud in one of the most violent matches in pro wrestling history. At the PPV, they'll compete in an "I Quit" Match, but this week on the show they'll have their final face-to-face encounter before they go to war.
Moxley defeated Allin in a Coffin Match at All Out last month. What will Allin have to say before he tries to make the leader of The Death Riders say "i quit." As for Moxley, will his Death Riders get involved to tilt momentum his direction before this weekend? We'll find out on tonight's supersized edition of AEW Dynamite.
Also this week, the number one contender for the AEW World Championship at Wrestledream will be in action. Ahead of his title match against Adam Page this weekend, Samoa Joe is scheduled to team up with his Opps faction to take on LFI.
Page will be a special guest commentator for the match. What kind of momentum will Joe get going into Saturday night? Or worse, will he set himself back?
Finally, after the recent uniting of Jurassic Express, both Jack Perry and Luchasaurus will team with a familar face this week. Kenny Omega will join the team in a war against Don Callis Family members, Mark Davis, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander.
AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision Results
-The announce team welcomed the audience to the show and recapped events of last week that led to many of this week's matches on the show.
-Kris Statlander and Toni Storm were interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Toni Storm told Statlander that she was the AEW Women's World Championship and that she didn't know who she was without it. Storm asked Statlander who she was and Statlander responded by saying she's always evolving. She said she isn't ever the same person and isn't the same person that she was at All Out when she beat Toni Storm for the title.
-The interview ended, but both Statlander and Storm ran down to the ring and started fighting Eventually, Statlander handed Storm the title and asked her to hit her with it, but Storm didn't. Instead, she placed it on Statlander's shoulder and kissed her on the head.
-Jack Perry cut a backstage promo. He said he loved The Young Bucks, but that they weren't there for him when they needed him. Because of that, he said he needed to reach back further into his history to find someone that would. Luchasaurua then appeared on the screen and roared.
-The Hurt Syndicate and GOA made their entrances and the match began.
-GOA defeated The Hurt Syndicate in a tag team match. It was the first time The Hurt Syndicate lost a match cleanly in AEW. Ricochet got involved in the match, but both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were able to fight him off.
-After the match, GOA and Ricochet scurried away as Lashley and Benjamin looked on from the ring.
-Jon Moxley and Darby Allin had their final encounter from an undisclosed location. Allin and Moxley were separated by glass like prison inmates would be from the outside world. Moxley asked Allin how their story would end. He said he figured that neither of them would say "I quit" at Wrestledream, so he asked Allin how he wanted it to end.
-Allin said that he saw what Moxley was doing to AEW and that he would defend AEW from him. He talked about waving the AEW flag on the top of Mount Everest and said he would always remember what the company did for him.
-Moxley yelled that Allin doesn't understand that none of this is about him. Moxley talked about sacrafice and then Pac attacked Allin from behind. He beat Allin to a bloody mess and left him laying. Moxley then exited and was later shown arriving to the building with Marina Shafir.
-Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong made their entrances to the ring. Once they got there, the bell rang and their match began.
-Claudio Castagnoli defeated Roderick Strong with a vicious European Uppercut. The match was back and forth and Castagnoli countered Strong to hit his move.
-The Don Callis Family was celebrating Don Callis' birthday. The entire Don Callis Family was around the table. Callis said building the family was about power. Kyle Fletcher said that they had a surprise for Callis and Konosuke Takeshita was on the screen. Takeshita said he won the iWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the family. As he kept talking, Kazuchika Okada turned the TV off and said it was an accident.
-AEW aired clips of Takeshita winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship earlier in the week.
-Don Callis introduced some of his family members and they all walked down to the ring. Jurassic Express walked out next and was followed by Kenny Omega.
AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Remaining):
Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs. The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander)
The Opps vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos) for the AEW World Trios Championships with Hangman Adam Page on commentary
Orange Cassidy & Kyle O'Reilly vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta)
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong
Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter
