What’s the Latest Saudi Arabia Security Update Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel Today?

The bell rings for the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in just a handful of hours, and as TKO Group's COO said, all systems are a go for the show.

Crown Jewel has become a signature event on the WWE calendar each year because it's part of the company's massive billion-dollar partnership with the Saudi Arabian government that began in 2018. Over the years, the event has featured the return of legendary stars like Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others.

This year and in recent years, the show has been anchored by world champion vs. world champion matches with the special WWE Crown Jewel Championship title on the line, and those matches lead the show this year. On the men's side, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn, who holds the Undisputed WWE Championship. In the women's division, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will face WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

The show has huge matches, but the matches themselves haven't been the biggest story around the event. The event itself has been the story. Saudi Arabia has been engulfed in war for months, and a Houthi missile even hit the Riyadh international airport in October. Because of the violence, the US Embassy has issued multiple security alerts warning United States citizens and staff to leave the country.

Despite those security orders, WWE is still moving forward with the event. The revenue generated from the show is hugely important to their financial success for the year.

What is the latest on the security situation in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Crown Jewel?

As of publication, the latest security order from the US Embassy, which was released on November 3, maintains the warning set forth on October 26. "Effective October 23, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks."

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (November 3, 2026)



Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.… pic.twitter.com/GaImzHCAuL — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) November 3, 2026

In addition to the security update, the US Embassy posted a statement supporting the Crown Jewel event.

"American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh," the statement read. "We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced by WWE, a wholly American professional wrestling promotion headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. American sports entertainment exports create shared unforgettable experiences, strengthening the bonds between the American and Saudi people."

American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh! We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced by @WWE, a wholly American professional wrestling promotion headquartered in Stamford,… pic.twitter.com/5MglyAHdby — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) November 6, 2026

WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia doesn't end with this event. Next year, the company is scheduled to bring WrestleMania 43 to the country. This will mark the first time ever that the company's biggest event of the year will take place outside North America.