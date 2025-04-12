WrestleMania 41 Challengers For Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Determined on WWE SmackDown
They were opponents this past Monday on Raw, but Lyra Valkyria and Bayley are now heading to WrestleMania 41 as the No. 1 Contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.
The Women's Intercontinental Champion and former WWE Women's Champion went wire-to-wire in a six team gauntlet match Friday night on SmackDown to earn a shot at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next weekend in Las Vegas.
Valkyria and Bayley competed for the better part of the first hour of SmackDown and had the Seattle crowd with them every step of the way.
Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were the first team eliminated after Valkyria was able to lock in a jack knife pin on the Queen of Spades. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were the next team out of contention after Maxxine attempted a sharpshooter on Bayley, and the Role Model countered into an inside cradle for the three count.
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance hit the ring with a ton of energy and wowed the crowd with their unique tandem offense, but Lyra was able to catch Carter with a Nightwing to eliminate the former Women's Tag Team Champions.
B-Fab and Michin were out next and dominated much of their time in the ring against Bayley and Valkyria, who had already competed in three matches to that point. As they appeared to be closing in on the elimination, Bayley would surprise B-Fab with a Rose Plant and score another pinfall.
Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green then followed her Secret Hervice into battle as Piper Niven and Alba Fyre represented the final roadblock to Vegas for Valkyria and Bayley. Niven and Fyre scored several near falls on their already exhausted opponents, but they just couldn't keep either woman down.
Valkyria would deliver a powerbomb to Niven off the ring apron, with the help of a drop kick from Bayley. The Role Model would then hit the Rose Plant on Fyre and tag in Lyra who hit a top rope leg drop to complete the sweep.
Morgan and Rodriguez then entered the ring to stare down their new challengers.
Current card for WrestleMania 41:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
War Raiders (c) vs. New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championships
Drew McInytre vs. Damian Priest
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive: Rhea Ripley Defends WrestleMania 41 Match, Explains Intricate Storyline Details
Saraya Reveals Why AEW Run Fell Short Of Her In-Ring Expectations