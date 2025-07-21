WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match Added To Monday Night Raw
In a somewhat surprising move, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has added a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match to Monday night's show on Netflix.
Finally granting them what they earned ahead of WrestleMania 41, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will team together to face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez with the tag titles on the line.
Anyone who has watched the show over the past few weeks could tell you that Bayley and Lyra have not been on the best of terms as of late, so this opportunity comes at a very interesting time. Both women have been chasing after Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship, which Valkyria defeated the Role Model just this past Monday night in a 'Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match' to become the new No. 1 Contender.
The Judgment Day are currently scheduled to face Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a Women's Tag Team Championship Match in two weeks at SummerSlam, meaning tonight's opportunity gives Bayley another shot at getting an invite to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'
The only question is... will Bayley and Lyra be able to co-exist? Find out Monday night on WWE Raw.
Current WWE Raw Card (7/21/25):
Roman Reigns returns to Raw
CM Punk addresses Gunther ahead of their match at SummerSlam
Becky Lynch prepares for one final battle with Lyra Valkyria
Judgement Day (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
New Day vs. American Made vs. LWO in a World Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat Match
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Rusev vs. Sheamus
