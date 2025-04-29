Triple H Confirms John Cena For Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa
One of John Cena's remaining WWE dates will come on May 24, at the next Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida.
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed Cena's appearance after sharing the official poster for the event on social media, earlier today.
The poster - a head on image of Cena's face, half in color, half in black and white - is a pretty clear indicator that the recently crowned WWE Champion will be in action on the Memorial Day Weekend show.
The Game wrote on both X and Instagram, "Kickstarting a Tampa takeover on Memorial Day Weekend. #SNME live nationwide on 5/24 at 8PM on @nbc and @peacock."
The event will take place at the Yuengling Center and will mark the beginning of a four-night run at the venue, which will also see NXT Battleground, Raw and NXT hosted there on the following Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Cena is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Title against long-term rival Randy Orton at Backlash, on Saturday, May 10 in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The bout will mark the first time the pair have faced off since 2017 and will be their 22nd televised match against each other, according to WWE.com.
The one-time Doctor of Thuganomics broke the World Title record of Orton's mentor, Ric Flair, when he defeated The Viper's protegé Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania 41, taking Cena to 17 World Title reigns in total.
Of course, with Cena's match against Orton yet to take place, there has been no announcement on who his opponent will be at Saturday Night's Main Event. Given that SNME is only two weeks after Backlash, there isn't much time for a major new feud to be cemented, which may even indicate a rematch with Orton.
Cena is also currently advertised for Money In The Bank at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on June 7, SummerSlam at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2/3, Clash In Paris on August 31 and an as-yet-unnamed Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia in October.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Gunther’s Hilarious Two-Emoji Reaction To WWE Backlash Match With Pat McAfee
The Coat Seth Rollins Wore On WWE Raw Costs A Ridiculous Amount Of Money
New Details On Rumored John Cena & Travis Scott WWE Tag Team Match Opponents
WWE Selling John Cena Heel Turn Outfit For Astronomical Price