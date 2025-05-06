Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Superstars Have The “It Factor”
Who does Stone Cold Steve Austin think has “it” in WWE?
“The Texas Rattlesnake” was honored in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his legendary match with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13, with the two receiving the inaugural Immortal Moment award.
Of course, he also made headlines for his four wheeler crash into the barricade on WrestleMania 41 Night 2, noting that it was “not a great night at the office.”
While Austin discussed that topic in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, he also shared his thoughts on which current WWE superstars he’s enjoying the most right now.
Helwani asked Austin about the men’s and women’s stars he’d pick for having the “it factor” or that are doing the right things to succeed in the business, and the six-time WWE Champion revealed several names that would be on his list, starting with Rhea Ripley.
"Rhea is doing it right,” Austin said. “She’s been around for a minute. She’s a veteran, but she still gets better. I like the way she bumps. She takes a lot of pride in the way she bumps and sells. She’s a solid physical person.”
Austin mentioned that he would love to see Charlotte Flair get back on track because he’s a huge fan, while also stating that he’s excited for the expected feud between Bayley and Becky Lynch in the near future.
On the men’s side, Austin picked Bron Breakker - who recently aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on Raw - as his choice for the “it” superstar.
“I love what Bron Breakker is doing and want to see how he improves,” Austin said. “It’s interesting to see he’s with Paul Heyman. If Paul Heyman can’t get the best out of you, you’re a lost cause. That kid has blue-chipper written all over him. Under the learning tree of Paul Heyman, I look for big things from Bron Breakker.”
Additionally, Austin said there were “a ton of men or women I’m not going to mention” simply because he doesn’t watch WWE as much as he used to.
