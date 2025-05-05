WWE Analyst Big E Announces His Engagement To Kris Yim
Congratulations to Big E and Kris Yim!
The former WWE Champion and current company analyst announced on Instagram Monday afternoon that he and his partner Kris Yim are engaged to be married.
Big E and Kris, the sister of SmackDown Superstar Mia Yim (Michin), began dating last April and are now ready to spend the rest of their lives with each other. E shared photos on social media to mark the special occasion with the caption, "I can’t wait to be your husband."
It's been over three years since Big E last wrestled for WWE. He suffered a broken neck on an episode of SmackDown in March of 2022, and while he hasn't been able to return to the ring, he has been able to live a full and happy life outside of it.
Giving an update on his health about a month ago to Dylan Bowker, E said that his status has not changed from where it's been for a while. His C1 has formed new cartilage, but not a new bone. He does, however, live a life without any pain or restrictions.
The 39 year-old has not fully ruled out a return to the ring at some point down the line, but he's found success in his new role as a host and analyst for WWE. Most importantly, he's found someone to share that success with. Congratulations again to E and Kris!
