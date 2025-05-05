Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Analyst Big E Announces His Engagement To Kris Yim

Big E has found success in his time away from the ring, and now he's found someone to share that success with. Congratulations to the former WWE Champion and his new fiancé!

Rick Ucchino

Congratulations to Big E and Kris Yim!

The former WWE Champion and current company analyst announced on Instagram Monday afternoon that he and his partner Kris Yim are engaged to be married.

Big E and Kris, the sister of SmackDown Superstar Mia Yim (Michin), began dating last April and are now ready to spend the rest of their lives with each other. E shared photos on social media to mark the special occasion with the caption, "I can’t wait to be your husband."

It's been over three years since Big E last wrestled for WWE. He suffered a broken neck on an episode of SmackDown in March of 2022, and while he hasn't been able to return to the ring, he has been able to live a full and happy life outside of it.

Giving an update on his health about a month ago to Dylan Bowker, E said that his status has not changed from where it's been for a while. His C1 has formed new cartilage, but not a new bone. He does, however, live a life without any pain or restrictions.

The 39 year-old has not fully ruled out a return to the ring at some point down the line, but he's found success in his new role as a host and analyst for WWE. Most importantly, he's found someone to share that success with. Congratulations again to E and Kris!

