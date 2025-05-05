Exclusive: Lyra Valkyria Says One Match From WrestleMania 41 Will Shape The Next Generations
Current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, heaped high praise on the Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair match from this year's WrestleMania 41 event.
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Valkyria said that the triple threat match between the three women was a match that would shape the next generation of women's pro wrestlers. She also commented on how emotional she got watching the match and the future state of the women's division in WWE.
"It's really crazy, especially when you bring up that women's triple threat -- Rhea vs. Bianca vs. Iyo," Valkyria said.
"I was watching that. I was on the same night, and genuinely, I don't mind saying there were tears, goosebumps, and all the in-betweens. That was one of the best women's matches I've seen. Knowing the way I used to watch the four horsewomen of NXT. I feel like that era kind of shaped me. I have no doubt that that match is going to shape the next generation. Like, I would have no doubt in my mind there's people that will start wrestling because of that match.
MORE: Exclusive: Lyra Valkyria Dishes On Complicated Becky Lynch Relationship Ahead Of WWE Backlash
"And it's also really motivating. Some people get down when they see other superstars, and they're like, 'how can I be that?' But I'm like, oh my god, yeah, that just shows me why I'm doing this. What I love about this. I absolutely loved that match.
"And then, yeah, you've got Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia coming up now and that's really exciting. They're doing great stuff in NXT, but also mixing it in with Raw. So you just kind of never know when I'll end up with one of them. That would be great. I'd love to have a match against either one of them."
Valkyria is scheduled to face Becky Lynch in a grudge match at WWE Backlash this weekend with her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. Valkyria has a long history with Lynch and said in our interview that she now looks at Lynch very differently than she did before.
WWE Backlash airs live Peacock and Netflix internationally on Saturday May 10. The main event of the show is John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Gunther vs. Pat McAfee is also scheduled to be on the show.
