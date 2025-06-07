WWE and AAA Fans Are Loving Corey Graves' Commentary on Worlds Collide
Corey Graves may have been given a potentially very difficult task at manning the English language commentary desk for WWE and AAA's Worlds Collide show, but the NXT color commentator drew widespread praise for his incredible efforts.
Working alongside Konnan at the desk, Graves rapidly gained a ton of acclaim from wrestling fans across social media, with X lighting up throughout the show with wall-to-wall positivity for the former NXT Tag Team Champion.
Graves managed to call the in-ring action while also providing viewers unfamiliar with the AAA luchadores in-depth background about their history, characters and moves as well as upcoming shows.
Having been used to commentating alongside the likes of Booker T, Michael Cole and Bryon Saxton on NXT, Raw and SmackDown over the last few years, Graves was placed in a much different position with Konnan as his co-commentator, who was perhaps not as dynamic a dance partner as Graves is used to. However, the duo still worked well together, with Graves anchoring the analysis brilliantly.
And fans on social media showed their appreciation for Graves' work.
Graves grabbed headlines earlier this year when he tweeted about being unhappy at WWE's decision to move him back to NXT from SmackDown, which led to him being removed from an NXT broadcast in January. Graves was back behind the desk for the following week's show, however.
The former NXT Tag Team Champion has provided commentary on WWE's main roster since 2016, when he joined the Raw broadcast booth after that year's draft.
