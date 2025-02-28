Triple H Makes Huge Claim About WWE Elimination Chamber Weekend
Is the pro wrestling world set for an industry changing weekend? Triple H says that's exactly what WWE Elimination Chamber is bringing to the table.
In a post on X that included a video of himself arriving in Toronto, Triple H -- the WWE Chief Content Officer -- wrote, "Touched down in Toronto. The start of an industry-changing weekend."
WWE will present Smackdown tonight from the Scotiabank Arena. On Saturday night, Elimination Chamber -- the final PLE before WrestleMania 41 -- will air live on Peacock and internationally on Netflix from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada.
The show will feature four matches and a major segment with The Rock and Cody Rhodes. Last week on Smackdown, The Rock told Rhodes that he wanted Cody to be his champion and that he wanted his soul. Rhodes will address The Rock at Elimination Chamber and let him know whether or not he'll asssume that role next to The Great One.
MORE: The Rock Wants Cody Rhodes To Be His Champion, He Wants His Soul, And He Wants It By Elimination Chamber
The matches on the show include the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches. The winner of the women's match will earn a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. The men's winner will face the Undisputed WWE Champion -- currently Cody Rhodes -- at WrestleMania.
The other announced matches on the show include Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match.
