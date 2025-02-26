WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO Group Announces Record Financials For 2024
TKO Group had a record-breaking financial year in 2024.
The company announced on Wednesday that they generated revenue of $2.804 billion and a net income of $6.4 million. That represents a 67% increase in revenue from 2023 to 2024.
TKO Group is made up of UFC and WWE. The WWE piece of the revenue pie for TKO Group was significant. WWE generated $1.015 billion of revenue in 2023 and $1.39 billion in 2024.
In a press release, TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel commented on the success of his company last year.
TKO delivered record financial performance in 2024 at both UFC and WWE, reflecting the strength of our IP, the dynamic audiences we serve, and the industry-best team of people we’ve assembled,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO. “In the year ahead, we will be focused on securing long-term U.S. domestic media rights agreements for UFC as well as WWE’s Premium Live Events; integrating IMG, On Location and Professional Bull Riders into our portfolio; creating even more compelling live events; and executing our robust capital return program for shareholders.”- Ari Emanuel
In a company press release, TKO Group says that their goal for 2025 is to generate nearly $3 billion in total revenue. Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the company announced a citywide takeover of Kansas City later this year that will include show from WWE, UFC, and PBR.
WWE and UFC merged to officially form TKO Group in September of 2023.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati
Sheamus Signs With New Talent Agency
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?